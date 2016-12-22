Christmas weekend weather shaping up to be fine for most of New Zealand

Kiwis will be glad to know that the Christmas weekend is shaping up to be a good one, with the weather predicted to be fine over most of the country.

1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett says it is looking to be a bit chilly in some parts of the country.

"It will be a little bit cooler than maybe a normal Christmas day by two or three degrees," Corbett says.

"Plan for the outside but just in case if you see that shower it won't be a washout day.

"Overall it will be a little bit cooler, but I think we'll have a pretty good looking Christmas."