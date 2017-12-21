Christmas weather around New Zealand: How will it look for you?

Source:
As Christmas approaches, 1 NEWS breaks down your weather forecast for the big day.
For Westland and southern New Zealand, it's shaping up to be a wet Christmas while the North Island is looking generally dry with a change of showers in the evening.
Whangarei
Fine spells, chance afternoon shower. Light northeasterlies. High 25, Low 17.
Auckland
Fine spells, chance afternoon shower. Light northeasterlies. High 25, Low 18.
Tauranga
Fine spells, chance afternoon shower. Northerlies. High 23, Low 17.
New Plymouth
Fine spells and a few showers. Northerlies. High 22, Low 17.
Napier
Cloudy periods, a few showers, clearing evening. Southeasterlies. High 27, Low 17.
Palmerston North
Cloudy periods with a few showers. Northwesterlies. High 26, Low 16.
Wellington
Fine spells and a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Strong northerlies. High 22, Low 16.
Nelson
Partly cloudy, chance shower. Northerlies. High 23, Low 16.
Greymouth
Showers turning to rain with heavy falls and thunderstorms possible. Northerlies. High 20, Low 13.
Christchurch
Cloud increasing, late rain. Northerlies changing southerly late in the day. High 31, Low 13.
Queenstown
Cloud increasing and rain developing evening. Northwesterlies strengthening, changing southerly later. High 22, Low 9.
Dunedin
Cloud increasing, rain developing. Northerlies changing southerly. High 24, Low 11.
Invercargill
Rain developing morning then easing to showers later. A southerly change. High 21, Low 9.
