Christmas spending up on 2016 according to paymark

Kiwis retailers are eyeing a healthy Christmas profit as shoppers spent big yesterday, an electronic payment system provider says.

Christmas shopping (file picture). Source: istock.com

A total of $282.4 million changed hands using payment terminals operated by Paymark in what is typically the first of the year's three busiest shopping days.

This was 4.6 per cent higher than December 21 last year.

Shoppers flocked to appliance stores, where spending was 32.8 per cent higher than last December 21, hardware outlets (up 13.8 per cent) and toy and games shops (up 13.8 per cent).

Department stores (up 13.5 per cent), fast food outlets (up 13 per cent), auto parts shops (up 10.6 per cent) and cafes and restaurants (up 8.2 per cent) also shared in the spending flurry.

But spending in clothes (down 4 per cent), watch and jewellery (down 2.9 per cent) and book (down 0.2 per cent) retailers all fell.

The strong pre-Christmas spree drove national spending growth 7.6 per cent higher this December compared to last year as customers spent $4353 million through the first 21 days of the month.

Auckland/Northland (up 5.8 per cent), Wellington (up 6.3 per cent) and Canterbury (up 6.4 per cent) all experienced growth.