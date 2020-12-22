Christmas procrastinators rejoice: Four Auckland malls open till midnight today

Customers will have more time to shop for last-minute gifts during the busiest time of the year, with Westfield shopping malls across Auckland set to extend their trading hours to midnight tonight.

The Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Morningside, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview

Westfield Albany, Manukau, St Lukes and New Market will be open from 9am to midnight tonight, Scentre Group said today in a press release.

Other malls across the country will also see extended hours, with Westfield Riccarton, near Christchurch, trading from 9am to 10pm today.