TODAY |

Christmas procrastinators rejoice: Four Auckland malls open till midnight today

Source:  1 NEWS

Customers will have more time to shop for last-minute gifts during the busiest time of the year, with Westfield shopping malls across Auckland set to extend their trading hours to midnight tonight.

The Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Morningside, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview

Westfield Albany, Manukau, St Lukes and New Market will be open from 9am to midnight tonight, Scentre Group said today in a press release.

Other malls across the country will also see extended hours, with Westfield Riccarton, near Christchurch, trading from 9am to 10pm today.

Westfield Albany, Manukau and St Lukes will be open from 9am to 6pm tomorrow, allowing employees to head home at a more normal time on Christmas Eve. Westfield Newmarket will be open from 9am to 7pm.

New Zealand
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie vapers will need doctor's prescription to smoke
2
Two high-ranking members of Adelaide bikie gang to be deported to New Zealand
3
Hindu activist calls on Louis Vuitton to pull 'highly inappropriate' leather yoga mat
4
Explained: Why Grace Millane's killer kept name suppression so long after his arrest
5
'Weekends, I was always fearful' — Man says rest home's systemic problems accelerated mum's death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two high-ranking members of Adelaide bikie gang to be deported to New Zealand
00:46

Christchurch locals welcome two rare tigers from Australia to Orana Wildlife Park
00:20

Auckland's daily water use jumps 30 million litres days after restrictions loosened
02:23

Explained: Why Grace Millane's killer kept name suppression so long after his arrest