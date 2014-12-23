Christmas mail goes ballistic ahead of the big day

NZ Post says Christmas mail volumes this year are like nothing it has ever seen.

Could this present prove too costly? Source: 1 NEWS

Several hundred extra vans had been brought in and NZ Post has even hired a fourth Boeing 737 to cope with the extra post.

But even then, the volume is beyond expectations and it is "stretched to the edge", says chief operating officer Mark Stewart.

There could not be a 100 per cent guarantee every Christmas parcel would be delivered by Sunday but they were pulling out all stops to make it happen, he said.

NZ Post's Courier Post says Monday night was a record night for its network and that put additional pressure on at the start of the week.

"But the extra resources and reduction in parcel numbers as we get closer to Christmas means we are now well on track to catching up."