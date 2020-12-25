What Christmas is like in one of NZ's largest prisons

Guards at one of New Zealand’s largest prisons are making the most of being on-duty this Christmas.

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Joanne Harrex said about 150 staff were working on Christmas day in the prison.

Senior corrections officer Michael Fransen is one of them, and he's making the best of it.

Fransen said when he looked in the cells to check on inmates, he wished them a Merry Christmas.

Usually, inmates would greet him Merry Christmas back, he said.

For the about 8500 prisoners around the country, they get a Christmas lunch within the budget of the usual $6.60 per person per day.

Christchurch Men's Prison senior instructor Robert Bowers said meals were prepared by the prisoners.

“We'll have a hot lunch, which is a roast chicken meal, very nice. Some mince pies. And, we'll obviously have sandwiches for tea.”

Harrex said inmates also got the chance throughout the course of the day to ring home to speak with their families.

“Of course they do” deserve a Christmas, she said.