Christmas in the Park cancelled for first time in its 26-year history

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been cancelled for the first time in 26-years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its organisers say.

Christmas in the Park has been cancelled. Source: Supplied

The large outdoor family concerts were due to take place in Auckland Domain and Christchurch's Hagley Park to celebrate the start of the festive season.

“Given the immense amount of planning and work involved in Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, we’ve had to make the sad decision to postpone until next year due to the current uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions around large public events,” says Annette Chillingworth from Coca-Cola NZ.

The first Christmas in the Park took place in 1994, and for the last fourteen years has partnered with Youthline to help support over 35,000 young people every year.

“To support our charity partner Youthline during these difficult times, we have donated an additional $100,000 this year given their important role for NZ communities.