TODAY |

Christmas in the Park cancelled for first time in its 26-year history

Source:  1 NEWS

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been cancelled for the first time in 26-years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its organisers say.

Christmas in the Park has been cancelled. Source: Supplied

The large outdoor family concerts were due to take place in Auckland Domain and Christchurch's Hagley Park to celebrate the start of the festive season.

“Given the immense amount of planning and work involved in Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, we’ve had to make the sad decision to postpone until next year due to the current uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions around large public events,” says Annette Chillingworth from Coca-Cola NZ.

The first Christmas in the Park took place in 1994, and for the last fourteen years has partnered with Youthline to help support over 35,000 young people every year.

“To support our charity partner Youthline during these difficult times, we have donated an additional $100,000 this year given their important role for NZ communities.

"On top of this, we will continue to work closely with Youthline and look at more ways to support their people and their work in 2020,” says Ms Chillingworth.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:59
'Bong lung' - Cannabis is bad for lungs, but in a different way to tobacco, NZ study finds
2
James Hardie to close Auckland factory with loss of 120 jobs
3
Christmas in the Park cancelled for first time in its 26-year history
4
Smiths City sale for $60 million offers best opportunity for it to endure, chairperson says
5
'Significant event' - Covid-19 migration pushes NZ's population past 5 million for first time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:46

South Africa's lockdown ban on cigarette, alcohol sales sees crime rate fall
01:42

Significantly less Covid-19 breaches reported to police in Alert Level 2

'Contradictory' Government guidelines confused Kiwi retailers
01:01

No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, just two people in hospital