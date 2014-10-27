TODAY |

Christmas holidaymakers facing long traffic delays getting out of Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Christmas commuters looking to travel out of Wellington today can expect delays of up to 45 minutes as traffic builds.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said motorists heading north from the capital through Paekākāriki on State Highway 1 can expect to be delayed between 30 to 45 minutes.

Queues have reached back to Plimmerton, with traffic heaviest between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, NZTA said.

Meanwhile, traffic though Upper and Lower Hutt on State Highway 2 remains free-flowing. Traffic into the capital is also relatively free-flowing.

