Christmas feasts by the numbers: 70 rugby fields of strawberries, 34 tankers of cream and a literal mountain (or three) of pavlova

Strawberries, pavlova and ham are all topping our shopping lists according to one of our big supermarkets.

Countdown has compiled a list of what we're buying and how much of it and some of the results may surprise you.

This Christmas, Kiwis are set to eat the equivalent of 70 rugby fields of strawberries - the little red fruits are so sought after in fact, they knock bananas off the perch of most popular produce for the month of December.

Countdown's general manager of merchandise, Chris Fisher, says his team have done some good deals working with growers to make sure they've got enough produce during the festive season.

"It's a learning process for me only being in New Zealand for two years.

"Ham above all else - It seems every family has got to have a ham on the table, it's a great thing to see coming from the UK where it's mostly turkeys."

Countdown has put together a list of just how much we're set to chow down.

Over Christmas, New Zealanders will consume 1.3 million litres of ice cream and seven hundred thousand servings of turkey.

Kiwi families will also consume the equivalent of 320 mini coopers of ham, 25 acres of cherry trees and if you stacked store bought pavlovas, they'd reach the top of Mount Cook - three times over.