Christmas Eve bus crash: Third person dies, taking road toll up to 19

A third person caught up in the Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne has died, taking the road toll up to 19.

Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died, with several others going to hospital for treatment after a bus carrying the Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College Brass Band from Tonga went down a 100m bank on SH2.

One of the injured passengers who was taken to Waikato Hospital has since died, police said today. She was Leotisia Malakai, 55. She died yesterday afternoon.

The band members were on their way to Gisborne to perform a Christmas Day service at the city's Wesleyan Methodist Church when the tragedy happened.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday December 23 and ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

The number of deaths in the 2015/16 road toll period was 16.