Christmas Day looking a bit rainy for many, NIWA forecaster says

A National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research forecaster says Kiwis should be warned: Christmas Day could be subject to a few showers this year.

While the big day is still a little under a week away, NIWA's Chris Brandolino told TVNZ1's Breakfast programme this morning that his money was on a bit of rain in various regions.

"I think overall the lead-up to Christmas is going to be favourable for much of the country," Mr Brandolino said.

"Sunday, Monday and probably even Christmas Eve, it won't be flawless, but probably pretty good.

"Christmas Day itself - there will be some grinches that come out.

"If you're looking for safe spots, I think Wellington looks pretty good in terms of dryness. I think Christchurch and Nelson and Blenheim may look pretty good."

Mr Brandolino said the rest of the week following Christmas Day "looks pretty good".

In general, the early part of January is expected to be mainly dry for much of the country, he said, which may be good news for holidaymakers but not so good for farmers.

This has been a year of extreme weather in New Zealand, he said, which Kiwis should expect to see more of if climate change continues.