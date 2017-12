Jetstar has cancelled one of their flights from Auckland to Wellington this afternoon due to an engineering issue, leaving Christmas travellers stranded.

Source: 1 NEWS

Flight JQ261 was scheduled to depart Auckland Domestic Airport at 3.10pm today however the arrivals and departures board shows the flight has been cancelled.

It follows a troublesome Christmas Eve for the company, who were forced to delay and cancel a flight.

A Jetstar flight from Wellington to Auckland was delayed until 5pm, four hours after its scheduled time of 12pm.

Another Jetstar flight, also flying to Wellington was delayed, while a flight from Auckland to Palmerston North with Jetstar was been canceled.

A Jetstar spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the flight was cancelled due to an engineering issue.

The plane needed parts flown in from overseas.

Around 100 travellers were displaced, but the majority of flyers were placed on a another flight within an hour, the spokesperson said.