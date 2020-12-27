Christmas commuter chaos as holidaymakers leave Auckland and Wellington

It's commuter chaos for those trying to leave New Zealand's biggest cities today as holidaymakers head out of town for the rest of their summer break.

It's gridlock for holidaymakers leaving Wellington this afternoon. Source: Supplied

Congestion is heavy on the arterial routes out of Auckland, with traffic grinding to a halt northbound on SH1 towards Puhoi.

According to NZTA, between 10am and 6pm is likely to be the busiest period for motorists heading up north all the way up until New Years' Eve.

Heavy traffic is building along both ends of State Highway 1 out of Auckland. Source: Supplied

Commuters heading south towards the Bombays may be better off pushing out their travel plans as the heaviest time on the roads is between 10:30 am and 12 pm.

Further south in Wellington, cars are bumper to bumper heading northbound through Waikenae, with traffic moving so slow that some holiday commuters have taken the time for a stroll.

"A snail would be moving faster lol... just saw one cool cat jump out of a car and has decided to take a run. I have a feeling he will be waiting at the end for his ride at this rate," one Wellingtonian shared on social media.

Commuters are backed up out of Wellington, particularly northbound through Waikenae. Source: Supplied