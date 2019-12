Christmas has come early for residents at Christchurch's Orana wildlife park.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The animals all woke up to presents in their enclosures.

It's become a tradition at the zoo and as it prepares to farewell three Bornean orangutans, it was all the more special.

Animals were treated to Christmas crackers and presents this morning, the ninth time the zoo has hosted the festive celebration with the public.