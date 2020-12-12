Christchurch's Port Hills fire started near the reservoir - fire investigators

Helicopters have been deployed to help fire crews on the ground and to assess the damage from a large scrub fire which ignited on the Port Hills last night.

Forty-five fire fighters are working to contain a large scrub fire which broke out near the suburb of Hillsborough. Two helicopters have been sent to the area to help ground crew.

Area Commander Dave Stackhouse said fire investigators were currently trying to work out how the fire started, and had "good, positive leads".

"We've identified some areas of interest ... [fire investigators] look at the indicators of where the fire started and track back to what we call a point of origin, and we know where that is."

A fire has engulfed the Port Hills, three years after a fire devastated the area. Source: Supplied

When asked if he could provide detail about where the fire started, Stackhouse said he couldn't disclose that information at the moment.

But, he said it was near the reservoir in the hills.

An aerial survey showed the fire had burnt through about 25 hectares of land, he said.

Homes along Avoca Valley Rd and Port Hills Rd were evacuated last night. Residents on Avoca Valley Rd have been able to return to their homes, but not residents from Port Hills Rd, Stackhouse said.

A police spokesperson said they couldn't confirm exactly how many people were evacuated because the situation was "still very much fluid". But, it confirmed people from 40 properties were evacuated overnight.

Eight properties on Port Hills Rd still can't be accessed, the spokesperson said.

Police also confirmed no homes were lost.

Yesterday's fire comes after several suspicious fires were reported in the hills two days ago, believed to have been deliberately lit.

Stackhouse said a number of potential causes were being investigated, including fireworks. But, he said there were other potential sources of the fire that needed to be eliminated.

This fire was "probably not" linked to the several suspicious fires in Port Hills two days ago, he said.

The fire in Port Hills, Christchurch broke out just after 11 on Friday night. Source: Josh Gillman

"We've managed to protect all the structures along the Port Hills Rd and the Avoca Valley ... it's been a good effort," he said.

But one cabin, understood to be an old art studio, had been lost in the fire, Stackhouse said.

He added the loud bangs residents may have heard from the hills last night were LPG bottles inside the cabin.

Overall, Stackhouse said he was positive, with crews expected to remain at the scene until tomorrow.

"The weather is on our side, with only light winds forecast, this should help us in our work throughout today."

He said fire crew would "keep an eye" out for a change of winds to northeasterlies at about 2pm.

Several streets in the Christchurch suburb of Hillsborough have been evacuated. Source: Josh Gillman

The intersection of Curries Road and State Highway 76 have been forced to close with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Homeowner Fleur Kester, whose home was ravaged by the blaze, believes it was kids that started the fire that caught alight just after 11 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Canterbury DHB has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire.

"Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that sensitive groups – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation," the DHB said.

People who are affected by the smoke are advised to close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.