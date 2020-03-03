Christchurch's new stadium a step closer to reality after $220 million Government investment

Christchurch's long-awaited stadium is a step closer to reality now with the Government signing off on the city council's investment plan.

This means early enabling work can finally start at the central city site, nine years after Christchurch lost its iconic Lancaster Park in the 2011 earthquake.

A temporary stadium currently being used but was only anticipated to be used for six years, yet it has now been used for more than eight.

“With the investment case now signed off, we're good to go,” says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

The new covered stadium will have a seating capacity of 25,000 and able to hold up to 36,000 for concerts including a standing area.

There is also cope for an additional 5,000 seats to be added to the stadium at a later date.

The Government is releasing $6 million for preparation work on the construction site to begin, part of the pledged $220 million it has promised to pay of the $473 million project.

Christchurch City Council will pay for the rest totalling at $253 million and has included the cost into its long-term plan.

Christchurch NZ’s Loren Heaphy says it will be a “game changer” for the city.

“Major events currently drive around $20 million into the economy and 70,000 visitors a year, we hope this will significantly increase with a multi-use arena.”

She adds that now the specifications of the stadium have been made, event planning for the new venue can start.

“We can really start to look around the world to see what we might be able to fill it with”.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods says this next step is hugely significant

“These are the last bits of the puzzle about getting Christchurch back on track and returned to normality”.

Locals disclosed to 1 NEWS they are excited by the development, while expressing frustration at the project taking so long to reach its next milestone.

The city has missed out on major events, including Test rugby and concerts, forcing locals to travel to Dunedin, Wellington or Auckland for such events.