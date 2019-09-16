TODAY |

Christchurch's Muslim community still learning to deal with new reality, six months on from attack

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

It has been six months since the Christchurch terrorist attacks and the Muslim community are still learning to deal with the new reality.

“I have learned how to carry the grief and move on," Christchurch survivor Farid Ahmed told 1 NEWS. "I can't forget, but at the same time that sadness is not pulling me back.” 

Experts say the terrorist attack which took place on March 15 has changed the fabric of our society with initiatives like gun reform, the international 'Christchurch Call' against hate speech, and the upcoming Royal Commission of Inquiry creating permanent change.

The Muslim community says it still feels the love and support from the wider public while the Christchurch Foundation charity still holds an additional $11 million.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s been a long and painful six months for many of those who survived the attack. Source: 1 NEWS

“We've received over 18,000 gifts. I actually stopped counting after 18,000 - everything from 30 cents, to multi-million gifts,” Christchurch Foundation chief executive Amy Carter says.

The funds are being spent on medium- to long-term support.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Muslim community have been gathering in public and in private today to remember their friends and loved ones. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:04

Petrol, grocery, airline prices in NZ could all spike in wake of Saudi oil field attack - economist

Body believed to be of missing snorkeller found on Gisborne's Makarori Coast shore

Man shot in Auckland's Mt Roskill, shooter still at large

Bullied police staff say complaints system letting them down