Christchurch's mosque attacks changed New Zealanders, but more needs to be done - Jacinda Ardern

Gates could be built and security measures ramped up in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch, but Jacinda Ardern says the only way worshipers and the community in New Zealand could feel safe is if they feel supported.

The Prime Minister was in Christchurch today to commemorate the first anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attacks.

She talked about the need to stamp out racism, not only in New Zealand, but elsewhere too.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media about March 15. Source: 1 NEWS

Sunday marks one year since 51 people were killed while they prayed at two Christchurch mosques - Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre - by a lone gunman.

"A year on, I believe New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed, I don't see how you can have an event like this and not," Ms Ardern said today.

She said in the wake of the horrific attack she had heard stories of people going to a mosque for the first time, talking about their faith and learning about the Muslim community. But she also said more needed to be done.

"New Zealand is not free of those groups who define themselves as extremist white supremacists, those groups exist here.

"It's my view that there's much more we can do in the early stages."

Ms Ardern addressed the Muslim community's "ongoing generosity" following the attacks.

There is a memorial event planned for Sunday 3pm at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena, but Ms Ardern said memorials weren't traditional for Muslims. She said it showed in their generosity again when they acknowledged the public might want one.

But Ms Ardern talked about continued support and stamping out of racism and discrimination as the best legacy to the event.

"There are things we can do every day to honour the legacy of those lost," she said, also talking about her desire for New Zealand to be the best nation for children.

Ms Ardern spoke about significant moves by the Government, including the gun buyback scheme which meant 60,000 guns had been taken off New Zealand streets.

The Government's buyback scheme has ended and anyone found to still hold illegal firearms would face "hefty" penalties, Ms Ardern said.

"It's all to make New Zealander safer."

A second round of the Government's gun laws is expected in the coming weeks or months.

This morning, ahead of talking to media, Ms Ardern met with first responders to the mosque attacks. She said that one of those responders couldn't believe that there was only one gunman who caused the catastrophic event and that was because of the type of weapon used.

Ms Ardern also said, although it was a large aspiration, the Christchurch Call was the inspiration that had to be taken, especially in the social media world we live in.

Today, hundreds of Muslims attended Friday prayers at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena.

Masjid An-Nur Imam, Gamal Fouda led the sermon and Linwood Islamic Centre Imam, Abdul Lateef led the prayer.