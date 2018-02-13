Christchurch's devastating Port Hills fires: One year on

It's been one year since a fire ripped through Canterbury's Port Hills which saw 300 firefighters and a number of helicopters tackle the blaze over an area as big as 1600 rugby fields.

The fire broke out on February 13, 2017 and took 66 days to extinguish, destroying nine homes along its path and claiming the life of helicopter pilot Steve Askin in a crash while fighting the flames.

Fire and Emergency NZ believe the fire - which originally began as two separate fires - was deliberately lit, however, no one has been charged over the matter and it remains in the hands of the police.

The findings of an independent review into the blaze, led by the Australasian Fire and Emergency Services Authority Council's Alan Goodwin, was released in December.

The review found that poor co-operation between fire agencies led to confusion as the Port Hills fires raged out of control, the review has found.

"There was confusion, compounded by the darkness, amongst those involved on the fire ground from all responding agencies as to what information had been given to the public and in a command and control process back to those in management positions," Mr Goodwin said.

The review also found it was the correct decision to stand down firefighters on the first night of the fire, even though it flared back up at 2am the next morning - water supply issues also restricted the response, the review said.

The command structure has changed since the Port Hills fires, it was noted, with the merging of fire agencies to become Fire and Emergency NZ.

PORT HILLS FIRE FIGURES