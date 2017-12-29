Christchurch youths inspired by world-class street art mentors during festival

While many Kiwis are escaping to the beach and leaving the office behind, it's been long days and tight deadlines for a group of artists in Christchurch.

The Garden City is becoming well-known for its street art after emerging as a Lonely Planet street art capital, but this is more about the journey for its latest additions.

Jacob Roots is one of 10 young people selected to help street artists in Christchurch for a week-long festival.

Mr Roots said it’s "the opportunity of a lifetime" to work with world-renowned street artist Fin Dac.

"I know so many people who would give their right arm to work with Fin."

Mr Dac said he understands how hard it is to get started.

"I didn't have an outlet and I didn't have a mentor and I didn't have an art education, so I just completely forgot about it."

Event organiser Lovie Smith said the mentors have a lot of things to share with the young people.

"How to skip all of the mess and find the positive path."

The main purpose of the artworks is to inspire, as they are not a permanent fixture.