Christchurch woman's death prompts police appeal

A Christchurch woman’s death overnight is being treated as unexplained, after she was found in a critical condition two days ago.
Heather Foote, 56, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday from her Heathcote Valley home, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson.
An investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing, with a post mortem conducted and a scene examination of her home underway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.