TODAY |

Christchurch woman's death prompts police appeal

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch woman’s death overnight is being treated as unexplained, after she was found in a critical condition two days ago.

Source: File image

Heather Foote, 56, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday from her Heathcote Valley home, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson.

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing, with a post mortem conducted and a scene examination of her home underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UN aid worker with Covid being transferred to Auckland from Fiji
2
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
3
NZ NRL players farewell RTS with passionate haka
4
Family of Fijian sevens star overwhelmed with Olympic gold
5
'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Buller River flows during flood NZ's largest in a century

Govt considered asking churches to help pay for abuse inquiry

Five new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

Entertainer charged with money laundering pleads not guilty