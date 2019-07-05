Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report

The death of Christchurch woman who died in a spa while drinking has highlighted the risks involved, according to a coroner's report released today.

Deborah Jeanne Long died on March 6 at Canterbury's Te Wepu Intrepid Pod Retreats in French Farm.

The report by Coroner Anna Tutton says Ms Long, 67, was on a retreat with her partner to celebrate his birthday. She had been drinking alcohol before getting into the spa pool and continued drinking while she was in it.

Her partner heard glass smashing and turned to find Ms Long unresponsive in the pool. He pulled her out and ran for help.

When emergency services attended, they confirmed she had died.

The report found Ms Long, who had hypertensive heart disease, died from functional cardiovascular collapse due to alcohol intoxication and hot spa pool immersion.

Pathologist results show she had a blood alcohol level of 245 milligrams per 100 millilitres, which would be almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit had she been driving.

Pathologist Dr Martin Sage wrote that Ms Long would be expected to be significantly intoxicated at the alcohol concentrations identified. However, he stated that he would not accept, in the circumstances, that the alcohol level was lethal in its own right.