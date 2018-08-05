 

Christchurch woman turning commute into journey through New Zealand literature

After years of battling with phones for people’s attention, a Christchurch woman is using them to get more people reading.

Magdalena Lorenzo, the founder of the commuting book, has spent the last few years promoting reading by leaving free books at bus stations.

Frustrated by the number of people still on their phone, she’s got a new scheme; scannable stickers which link to New Zealand literature.

The stickers are being trialled on Christchurch’s Redbus, with commuters able to scan QR codes for a short story or a poem on their phone.

Magdalena says she hopes it will mean more people are reading the work of New Zeland authors.

“Our objective is to have a variety of stories. Poetry, flash fiction, from published and unpublished authors,” she said.

“Reading is as important as getting your veggies and fruit every day.”

The commuting bus will continue to give out old-fashioned paperbacks. They’ve already put close to two thousand books out to commuters.

Magdalena Lorenzo has given away more than seventeen hundred books in an attempt to try to ease the burden of the daily public transport commute. Source: 1 NEWS
