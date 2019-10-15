TODAY |

Christchurch woman takes DIY approach to fix unsafe road

A Christchurch woman has taken matters into her own hands after being fed up with the amount of car crashes on her street.

Sarah constructed a DIY set of bumps to slow the traffic down.

"I think three [crashes] in two days was the record," Sarah told Seven Sharp.

Sarah has been lobbying the council since the start of the year who have agreed to an upgrade, but the wait could be months.

Sarah is passionate about saving lives and ensuring the safety of others on the road including motorists and pedestrians.

"Whatever repercussions I may suffer [for intalling the road bumps without permission], it's still less than anyone who gets hit," she said.

The latest crash happened just this month on 4 October.


Accidents are frequent at the central city intersection in question. Source: Seven Sharp
