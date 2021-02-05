Christchurch woman missing since November prompts public appeal from police

A Christchurch woman who has been missing since November has prompted a police appeal for help from the public.

Marni Sheppeard. Source: 1 NEWS

Marni Sheppeard, 53, was last heard from in Christchurch around 5.20am on November 19 before being reported missing in January.

Police believe she was in the Darfield area later on November 19 and may have been heading into the mountains.

She is described as being around 162cm and of slim build. She was last wearing a black t-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

Police have concerns for Marni’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.