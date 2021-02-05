TODAY |

Christchurch woman missing since November prompts public appeal from police

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch woman who has been missing since November has prompted a police appeal for help from the public.

Marni Sheppeard. Source: 1 NEWS

Marni Sheppeard, 53, was last heard from in Christchurch around 5.20am on November 19 before being reported missing in January.

Police believe she was in the Darfield area later on November 19 and may have been heading into the mountains.

She is described as being around 162cm and of slim build. She was last wearing a black t-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

Police have concerns for Marni’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.


New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Council removes US flags on New Plymouth streets ahead of Waitangi Day after questions from iwi, locals
2
Uighur women say they were systematically raped by guards in Chinese camps
3
Explainer: Tikanga on female visitors to marae following Judith Collins' sexism claim
4
‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim
5
Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:19

Eden Park given all clear to host six concerts a year after appeals window closes
01:04

Large Palmerston North blaze nearly contained after firebreaks created

Seventeen men charged with arson, disorder-related offences over Waikeria Prison protest
01:01

Judith Collins lacks ‘cultural expertise’ on wāhine's role at marae after making sexism claims: Marama Davidson