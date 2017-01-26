Christchurch woman hit with $94 fine after accidentally underpaying Wilson Parking 50c

A Christchurch woman was left shocked and stressed after being hit with a $94.44 fine by Wilson Parking after accidentally underpaying the company by 50 cents.

The costs incurred included a fine and Wilson Parking's hiring of a debt collection agency to regain the missing 50 cents, Stuff reports.

Julie Hand had parked at the Hereford Street car park on May 29, where she paid for $12 early bird parking. However, Ms Hand was unaware that the $12 cost for early bird tickets had since risen to $12.50.

She later found a notice on her car billing her $45 for a "breach" of their parking contract, which would rise to $65 if she she refused to pay by June 19. Ms Hand paid the remaining 50 cents online, which was not accepted by the company.

"What started as a 50c underpayment turned into a monster, they were demanding $94.44 dollars," she said.

"I am not a troublemaker, and I am a law abiding citizen." But, she said, "I abhor a bully."

Ms Hand, who works for the Christchurch City Council, was advised by parking wardens not to pay the fine.