TODAY |

Christchurch woman who goes extra mile for kidney patients rewarded for her efforts

Source:  1 NEWS

A deserving Christchurch woman has won Volkswagen's Labour of Love competition on Seven Sharp last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fifteen thousand dollars will go towards upgrading the vehicle which has a dialysis machine. Source: Seven Sharp

The show had tens of thousands of entries roll in-ranging from a backyard cricket pitch for a budding Black Cap, to a state-of-the-art deck do-up for mum.

But there was one restoration project that caught the eye above the rest - and it's got the power to kick start new pathways for people up and down the country.

Viv Smith from the Christchurch Kidney Society thought Seven Sharp was filming her in action to highlight her entry for the competition.

Little did she know her special campervan - installed with a dialysis machine so kidney patients can take a break – is in for a major upgrade.

Watch the video above to see Viv surprised with $15,000 to upgrade her precious vehicle which brings joy to so many.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
James Cameron explains dairy cattle grazing decision for his Wairarapa farm
2
Officer in US put on leave over traumatic arrest of woman, 72, with dementia
3
Mystery animal lurking in Poland tree identified as croissant by experts
4
Te Waiariki iwi win bid to buy back ancestral land at Pātaua in Northland
5
Overseas investors to pay $1.38 million penalty after using Kiwi relatives to purchase forestry blocks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Government won't commit to banning greyhound racing as industry faces another major review
02:02

Christchurch community swimming pool petitions to stay open after $5 million accounting blunder by council

01:58

New breast cancer clinic opens in Auckland aiming to increase testing among Māori and Pasifika women

Southland farmer fined $30k for employment law breaches