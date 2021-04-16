Christchurch woman who goes extra mile for kidney patients rewarded for her efforts

A deserving Christchurch woman has won Volkswagen's Labour of Love competition on Seven Sharp last night.

The show had tens of thousands of entries roll in-ranging from a backyard cricket pitch for a budding Black Cap, to a state-of-the-art deck do-up for mum.

But there was one restoration project that caught the eye above the rest - and it's got the power to kick start new pathways for people up and down the country.

Viv Smith from the Christchurch Kidney Society thought Seven Sharp was filming her in action to highlight her entry for the competition.

Little did she know her special campervan - installed with a dialysis machine so kidney patients can take a break – is in for a major upgrade.