Christchurch woman dies after falling from moving car

The unexplained death of a Christchurch woman is being investigated by police after she fell out of a moving car.

Source: 1 NEWS

Nicole Morris, 30, fell from the silver Ford Mondeo between Manchester St and Bishop St on January 27.

She died from the injuries last Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said a motorist behind the car stopped to help Ms Morris, but they were appealing for witnesses who saw Ms Morris fall.

"Particularly anyone who saw the vehicle she was in," he said.