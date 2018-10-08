Christchurch woman completes cycle and walking journey to Beehive to raise awareness around mental health

A Christchurch woman has finished her mission of travelling on foot from her Christchurch home to the Beehive with her two children.

Jess Finnigan left her home earlier this month for the trek and cycle.

Jess Finnigan made the journey to demand urgent action over the growing waiting lists for children and adolescents accessing mental health services.

Earlier this week, Ms Finnigan finished the journey at the Beehive, where she was met by Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

She said she aimed "to raise awareness of the mental health crisis in New Zealand, and that more help is needed at crisis point".

"So if you do ring a help line asking for desperate help, you receive it instead of a waiting list."

Ms Finnigan said improving the mental health system was important to her after personal experience with the current system.

"We had a really rough year last year, a family member of ours became severely sick and I did call and ask for help and I didn't get the immediate help that we needed as a family.

"I don't want any other family to go through that."