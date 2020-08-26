Christchurch woman appears in court charged with murdering partner, burying body in garden

A Christchurch woman charged with murdering her partner and burying him in the garden appeared in the Christchurch High Court this morning.
The court building in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Rena Maloney, 55, is charged with murdering Martin Berry on December 29 last year.
She was remanded in custody without plea until February 19.
It’s understood the pair were a couple, and Berry's body was found buried in the backyard on Main North Road in Papanui.
In a court appearance on January 14, Maloney didn't seek name suppression.