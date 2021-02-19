Christchurch woman accused of killing partner, burying him in backyard to have mental health assessed

A Christchurch woman accused of killing her partner and burying him in the backyard will have her mental health assessed.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

By Digby Werthmuller

Rena Maloney, 55, appeared via video link at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.



She is charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry in December after police found his body at a property on Main North Road, in Papanui.

Rena Maloney. Source: 1 NEWS

Maloney’s lawyer, Richard Peters, today asked the judge for a mental health assessment to determine whether she is fit for trial.