TODAY |

Christchurch woman accused of killing partner, burying him in backyard to have mental health assessed

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch woman accused of killing her partner and burying him in the backyard will have her mental health assessed.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

By Digby Werthmuller

Rena Maloney, 55, appeared via video link at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

She is charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry in December after police found his body at a property on Main North Road, in Papanui.

Rena Maloney. Source: 1 NEWS

Maloney’s lawyer, Richard Peters, today asked the judge for a mental health assessment to determine whether she is fit for trial.

The kitchenhand has been remanded in custody until April 23.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:51
Mum of three left feeling like failure as parent after lead found in infant son's blood
2
Facebook's Australia ban disrupts tribute plans for murdered Hannah Clarke and her three kids
3
'On every corner there was a body' — Witnesses recall horror massacre in Ethiopia
4
Hamilton vehicle testing station ordered to pay $500k after customer killed by employee
5
New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Feb 19: NZ takes its biggest step in Covid battle

Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion; delays expected
00:32

New Zealand's largest vaccine rollout in history begins today to eliminate Covid-19
02:08

Authorities hoping to turn around hesitancy among Māori, Pasifika about getting Covid-19 jab