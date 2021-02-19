TODAY |

Christchurch woman accused of killing and burying partner in backyard pleads not guilty

Maddy Lloyd, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Rena Maloney appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning charged with killing Martin Orme Berry in December last year.

Rena Maloney. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s understood the pair were a couple, and Berry's body was found buried in the backyard on Main North Road in Papanui.

Her lawyer Richard Peters entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Two months ago, Peters had asked for a mental health assessment to determine whether Maloney is fit for trial.

Today, Justice Cameron Mander said two health assessments have confirmed the 55-year-old’s fitness to stand trial.

Maloney has been remanded in custody.

Her trial date is set down for March next year.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Maddy Lloyd
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
William and Kate release adorable photo of son Louis ahead of third birthday
2
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
3
Police warn against using counterfeit money after fake banknotes found in Wellington
4
Family walked out of Auckland MIQ hotel to visit dying relative during lockdown
5
Greyhound trainer cops four-month ban after one of her dogs found with meth in its system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:01

'We're recovering' - Air NZ boss optimistic for airline's future with travel bubble up and running
08:06

Kiwis missing out on 'dignity of having a home' due to housing crisis - Salvation Army

Morning Briefing April 23: Will travel from India be back on the cards?
02:47

Sexual health experts concerned by drop in number of young people getting HPV vaccine