Christchurch woman accused of killing and burying partner in backyard pleads not guilty

Rena Maloney appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning charged with killing Martin Orme Berry in December last year.
It’s understood the pair were a couple, and Berry's body was found buried in the backyard on Main North Road in Papanui.
Her lawyer Richard Peters entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
Two months ago, Peters had asked for a mental health assessment to determine whether Maloney is fit for trial.
Today, Justice Cameron Mander said two health assessments have confirmed the 55-year-old’s fitness to stand trial.
Maloney has been remanded in custody.
Her trial date is set down for March next year.