 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch water chlorination timetable under pressure

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

Christchurch City Council staff are rushing to find another way to get chlorine out of the city's water within its 12-month deadline.

The council controversially voted for chlorination in January after it was discovered some of the city's 156 wells were at risk of contamination during flooding.

At the time it was the only major city in New Zealand not to treat its water in that way, and the council promised chlorination would last only a year.

A council report, just released, said there was not enough time to bring some of the wells up to best practice, which involved raising them above ground, and remove chlorine within the timeframe.

They say staff were doing more work with contractors to see if the timeline can be brought forward.

Water Supply programme manager Helen Beaumont said other options were being considered.

"What we have done is mapped out a programme for the full remediation works ... and we can't do that within the timeframe."

"Now, we are looking at the alternatives."

These included fixing below-ground well heads to current - but potentially not future - standards or rolling out more UV treatment.

That one year deadline was still the target, even if the council could not do what it initially wanted to do, Ms Beaumont said.

"We are having to look at more than one way of getting there," she said.

The report is expected to be discussed on Thursday.

Drinking water tap
Drinking water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress.

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
2

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

3

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too
4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
5

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:49
A record 47,000 beneficiaries were referred to jobs that required drug testing last year, and fewer than 200 people failed.

Drug Foundation wants sanctions ditched for beneficiaries who fail pre-employment drug tests

Auckland Council investigating South Auckland cow attack
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

01:43
DOC made the decision to end the whale’s life after it became distressed, following failed attempts to refloat it.

Sad end for magnificent creature as stranded humpback whale put down on Northland beach - 'She didn't suffer'

'An overreaction ' – MPs from across the House critical of Don Brash's cancelled university talk

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

MPs from across the House have been critical of Massey University's decision to cancel former National leader Don Brash's speaking event. 

National Party leader Simon Bridges called it "completely a disgrace". 

"This is a university, and hello, universities should be encouraging free speech, we should allowing debate even on the most controversial of subjects. Don Brash would be right at that end of things."

Massey University today released a statement saying members of the politics club "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence". 

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said. 

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it would not a be a decision he would have made, however the decisions made are up to the university.

"I think Universities have got a really important role to play in protecting and promoting free speech," he told media today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it seemed to be "an overreaction on the part of the university". 

ACT Leader David Seymour said today Ms Ardern "should be sending a strong message to universities that if they undermine freedom of expression they will be defunded". 

Mr Brash has told 1 NEWS he did not know what the security issues mentioned by Massey University were.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

"I assume that someone has made a threat. And rather than saying 'we'll look after that, the police will be there', they've said 'look you're banned, you can't come'." 

A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Hunt on for man who escaped police custody at an Auckland court

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped from their custody at an Auckland court.

Darcy Hayes, 48, escaped from Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Police say Hayes has contacts throughout Auckland.

If you have information on Hayes' whereabouts, or have information which might help locate him, police ask you to please call Auckland City District Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Darcy Hayes Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland