TODAY |

Christchurch waives parking fees in effort to boost spending in CBD

Source:  1 NEWS

Parking in Christchurch's city centre just became a whole lot cheaper, thanks to the Christchurch City Council.

On street parking (file picture) Source: istock.com

As of yesterday, the CCC dropped all fees for parking in council-owned spots throughout the CBD in an effort to attract more customers to the area. 

Street parking as well as parking inside the art gallery and Litchfield Street parking buildings won't require visitors to pay until at least 28 May.

While parking might be temporarily free, visitors to the city centre will still be required to stick to the time limits on parks which the council says will be enforced. 

The CCC will meet again in two weeks time to decide when parking charges will resume.  

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I wish we had a leader like her' - Piers Morgan raves over Jacinda Ardern's Covid-19 response
2
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
3
Nasty shock for teachers returning from lockdown as their registration fee more than doubles
4
'Once Level 2 is over, they go' - Jacinda Ardern defends controversial new police powers
5
Canadian sailor, oblivious to Covid-19 pandemic, lands in Christchurch after months at sea
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Disabled gamer 'NoHandsNZ' showcases Kiwi ingenuity: 'I try to motivate people'
21:56

Inside Parliament takes a closer look at the Next Level Budget
02:24

Kiwis volunteer to be deliberately infected with Covid-19 to speed up vaccine research
02:04

NZ Couriers claim drivers' wage subsidy: 'They're rorting everyone'