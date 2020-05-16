Christchurch waives parking fees in effort to boost spending in CBD

Parking in Christchurch's city centre just became a whole lot cheaper, thanks to the Christchurch City Council.

On street parking (file picture) Source: istock.com

As of yesterday, the CCC dropped all fees for parking in council-owned spots throughout the CBD in an effort to attract more customers to the area.

Street parking as well as parking inside the art gallery and Litchfield Street parking buildings won't require visitors to pay until at least 28 May.

While parking might be temporarily free, visitors to the city centre will still be required to stick to the time limits on parks which the council says will be enforced.