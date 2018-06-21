Christchurch on track for gloomiest June on record, says MetService

Christchurch is tracking towards its gloomiest and darkest June on record, averaging less than one hour of sunshine per day so far this month.

Through to June 19, the Garden City had only had 16.5 sunshine hours.

The record for the gloomiest June is 59.3 hours, with recordings dating back 92 years.

Metservice meteorologist Lisa Murray told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that Christchurch is getting the raw end of an unusual low weather pattern.

"The reasons we've had this, this June is because the weather pattern has been dominated by these lows that come in from the north, a ridge over the South Island which brings an easterly flow so that onshore flow is pushing the crowd into Christchurch," she said.