Christchurch tornado experience like 'reliving the earthquakes', eyewitness says



A witness has described the tornado that swept through Sydenham in Christchurch this afternoon as being "like an earthquake coming through’"

Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a small tornado touched down in Sydenham just before 2pm today.

Timothy Lang was at work at Lichfield Motors when a noise he heard on the roof turned out to be a freak tornado tore through the area.

“It was like reliving the earthquakes again,” Mr Lang told 1 NEWS saying the sound was “like an earthquake coming through”.

He said after going to investigate the noise outside, he was greeted with "windows smashing out of cars, a tree coming down onto the power lines.

“We thought it was hail but there is no way hail could be that noisy,” he said.

He said he was pretty shaken up after initially thinking it was “just a storm coming through”.