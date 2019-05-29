TODAY |

Christchurch terrorist attack victim struggling with lack of ongoing support from Government agencies

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Lisa Davies

The struggle continues for those left badly injured in the Christchurch mosque shootings, with concern some survivors are still missing out on much needed help.

Over $10 million has been raised through a Givealittle campaign, with $7 million already handed out to 283 people.

However, it took a 1 NEWS investigation to prompt action for a gravely injured man, Taj Mohammed Kamran, who was left struggling with inadequate home help, and no visits to see if he was ok.

Mr Kamran was left with three bullets lodged in his leg from the terrorist attack on March 15.

He was helped to find a permanent home after leaving hospital, but has had no contact from officials in the last two weeks and is struggling with just one hour of home help a week.

"After shooting it's very difficult, my life has really changed. I can't sleep. I have a very difficult life.

"I no see anyone, no anyone call me, no anyone see me," Mr Kamran told 1 NEWS.

Today, 1 NEWS contacted the Ministry of Social Development, who is providing a case manager for every shooting victim, to ask why Mr Kamran hadn't been checked up on. Those calls prompted them to visit him immediately.

In a statement the Ministry said: "We've become aware that Mr Kamran has had some issues around home help. We're working with ACC to resolve those and to ensure that Mr Kamran gets the right help from now on."

    1 NEWS prompted action for Taj Mohammed Kamran, who says he’s had inadequate home help. Source: 1 NEWS
