Christchurch terrorist attack survivors meet with those who donated blood to keep them alive

Source:  1 NEWS

Survivors of the Christchurch mosques shooting have met with those who donated the blood that helped keep them alive last year.

The meeting was held on World Blood Donor Day to highlight how critical the service is. Source: 1 NEWS

There was 520 units of red blood cells, plasma and platelets used directly after the shootings to help save the lives of those critically injured.

Shot in the arm while in worship at the Linwood Mosque last year, Salwa El-Shazly says she’s doing well now because of the blood donations.

“Every drop benefitted me and all the injured on the 15th of March because I was bleeding heavily. Every drop means life. I’m a survivor,” says Ms El-Shazly.

Shock, surprise and bitter relief among victims after Christchurch mosque killer confesses

Tim Jessop has donated blood 117 times. His blood was among the donations that went to the Christchurch victims.

“What they went through must have been so horrific, I can’t begin to understand it. I guess I’m glad that I can help in a small way,” says Mr Jessop.

New Zealand Blood Service collects nearly 4000 donations a week.

After meeting with the donors, the survivors were taken on a tour through their processes and shown how the life saving donations are stored.

