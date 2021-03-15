Christchurch terrorist attack survivors call on Govt for further support — 'The PM promised us'

Survivors of the Christchurch terrorist attack are calling on the Government for further support as they continue to struggle emotionally and physically two years on from the tragedy.

Two years ago today, a gunman opened fire at worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, resulting in the deaths of 51 people and injuring 40 others.

Shadia Amin lost her husband Ahmed Abdel-Ghany, who was also her business partner, in the attack. Their son, Omar, was late to Friday prayers and survived.

Amin told Breakfast today she is "still survivinig, still alive, still breathing" two years on from the attacks.

However, she has been forced to sell their business selling Egyptian treats out of a caravan.

"I tried to do it but I couldn't — it was really hard," she said.

At 68, she said she was also struggling to live on a sole pension.

"It's not easy but you survive."

Temel Atacocugu has had seven major surgeries since miraculously surviving after being shot nine times.

"It's quite painful for me. After every surgery, I have painful days and weeks. It takes time," he said.

He put $150,000 paid out by ACC into a kebab shop, which has since closed.

"Since I [got] shot nine times on 15th March 2019, I'm not physically and mentally fit enough to work so I couldn't run my business like as before," he explained.

He compared the business to "like Titanic is going under the water now and is gone".

His business partner was left traumatised from the attacks and has since left the country.

While Atacocugu was initially grateful over his survival, he has since found it more difficult, he said.

"It is never forgettable, on that moment, the darkness on 15th March. It is never forgettable. Last two years [has been a] long time but for me, it's like yesterday still."

He called it "a long journey for me".

"Sometimes [it] was really painful — physically, mentally and many surgery and rehabilitation therapies. [It is] not like a normal person's life for me."

He said it was like a light was "on and off for me, and of course, for all the other victims — like everything's upside down for everybody who witnessed [the shootings], who's traumatised, who's injured — all widows who lost their loved ones that day".

"Everyone's life is upside down and ... will never be the same as before 15th March 2019.

"Everyone is heartbroken, you know. It [will never] be fixed."



Amin thanked New Zealanders and those overseas who provided support for the victims and survivors of the attacks, but said the Government is "supposed to do more, in a way".

She said survivors wrote to various groups about a package for those affected, adding that while Andrew Little, the lead coordination minister into the Government's response to the royal commission, said there would be no compensation for witnesses to receive ACC, "we need the special package".

Amin said while the Government has provided support for businesses and people who have lost their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic through the wage subsidy, she asked, "Why, for God sake, don't [they] look to those people that really suffer and [are] still suffering —financially and emotionally, mentally — and they don't give the support that they are supposed to have?

"The Prime Minister promised us — promised us — that she would take action, she would look after us... It's still talk."

She said survivors receiving the benefit are leaving the country due to their children being bullied at school, adding that their departure means they "will not get anything at all".



She added that pensioners, too, have their pensions cut off for six months if they leave the country and you "have to return back every penny".

"I would like the Prime Minister, as she promised all the time, to look after us."

She also called for a hate crime law to be pushed forward.

"We need something quickly."



The Prime Minister reponded during a later appearance on Breakfast today.

“Even though it has been two years, when families have said, 'You can do better,' we have tried to do better,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone for a moment would fault us for the effort that was put in. It may be that they don’t agree with the decisions we’ve made and that is everyone’s prerogative.