TODAY |

Christchurch terrorist attack survivor focuses on positivity in wake of tragedy - 'I love NZ'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Religion
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Middle East

Christchurch terrorist attack survivor Temel Atacocugu says life hasn't been the same in the months since he was shot nine times inside Al Noor mosque. 

But his pilgrimage to Mecca, beginning tomorrow and paid for by the king of Saudi Arabia, is helping him on his long road to recovery, he told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. 

"I'm not upset but heartbroken this has happened in New Zealand,” he said, explaining that the attack shook his confidence that New Zealand is a very safe country. But, he added, "I'm a Kiwi" and he looks forward to returning after Mecca.   

"I have family in my home country, Turkey, but my kids [are] here, my job [is] here and I have a lot of friends around here, too, and I love New Zealand," he explained. "I have lots of New Zealand friends, too, so this is [an] amazing feeling after I complete my pilgrimage [to] fly back home.

"New Zealand is my home, too – same as you."

Last night, the first group of survivors and bereaved from the March 15 attack began their travel to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. The king of Saudi Arabia has covered travel expenses for 180 people who were either there at the mosques or who lost a loved one in the attacks.

Mr Atacocugu's recovery so far has been “really difficult”, he said, adding that it “just take[s] time” for him to “come back again to the life”.

“It is [a] very, very different feeling," he explained. "I can’t tell you exactly what I feel, but it is [a] very different experience for me.”

The challenges have been both physical and mental as he struggles to make sense of the "bad situation", he said. 

The pilgrimage will be his first. But he often prayed for the opportunity, he said. 

"I think I deserve it, yes," he said, "after [being shot] nine times."

Mr Atacocugu said, however, that he's not upset about what happened to him, because everything happens for a reason.

"In Muslim belief, this [has] come from Allah and this is our calling," he said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times, spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast ahead of travelling to Mecca tomorrow. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Religion
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
2
A man was shot dead and a woman was shot and injured on May 1.
Lengthy sentences ordered for execution-style Auckland murder linked to Comancheros gang
3
Khadijah Mellah, 18, won the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood.
British teen makes history, becomes UK's first hijab-wearing jockey
4
Ellis was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in June 1993 and served seven years.
'Satanic panic' and 'sex safaries' - looking back at Christchurch's Peter Ellis crèche case
5
The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage.
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24
Children travelling out of town during school holidays brought influenza back with them.

Influenza identified as mystery illness that forced closure of West Coast school
00:18
The legislation applies to all face-covering clothing on public transport.

'Burqa ban' goes into effect in Netherlands, long seen as a bastion of religious freedom
05:58
Chris Hipkins defended the plan to combine NZ’s polytechnics and industry training organisations into one mega educational institute.

Education Minister rebuts claim polytechnic merger has 'ripped the heart out of Invercargill'
01:20
Ellis was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in June 1993 and served seven years.

'Satanic panic' and 'sex safaries' - looking back at Christchurch's Peter Ellis crèche case