Christchurch terrorist attack Royal Commission to begin work on what could have been done, future prevention

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attack will begin considering evidence from Monday, following the appointment of the second and final commissioner.

Former diplomat Jacqui Caine has resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to take up the role.

She was the former New Zealand Ambassador to Chile and most recently Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Director of Special Projects in Christchurch, and will join the Supreme Court Justice and Commission Chair Sir William Young.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement today, "The Government is confident that the Royal Commission now has the right people in place to carry out the important task of fully understanding what happened in the lead up to the March 15 terror attack, what could have been done to stop it and how we can keep New Zealanders safe."

The March 15 attack left 51 people dead after a shooting at two Christchurch mosques - the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave and the Linwood Mosque.

"This is a critical part of our ongoing response to the attack," Ms Ardern said. "The Commission’s findings will help to ensure such an attack never happens here again."

The Commission is due to report by 10 December 2019.