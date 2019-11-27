TODAY |

Christchurch terrorist attack donations go to education, supporting families

1 NEWS
At the request of donors, $1.5 million from the Our People Our City fund for the Christchurch mosque shooting victims will go into an education fund to help children who were injured or lost parents in the attacks.

Additionally, $70,000 will be given to the next of kin of the 51 people that died and a further $25,000 will be given to each victim who survived.

The remaining funds will be distributed to multiple support funds to help with medical care, education and ongoing financial hardship.

A gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15. The attacks were livestreamed to Facebook.

Brenton Tarrant has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act, and his trial will begin on June 2 next year.

The Our People Our City fund will set aside $1.5 million for education of children who were injured or lost parents in the shooting.
