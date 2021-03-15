TODAY |

Christchurch terrorist attack: On this day two years ago, the world mourned with New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

The world peace bell will ring today to mark two years since the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On this day in 2019, 51 worshipers were killed during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques. Source: Breakfast

On March 15, 2019, 51 worshipers were killed during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

A ceremony will be held this afternoon at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, after a national remembrance service took place on Saturday.

Video: National remembrance service to mark second anniversary of Christchurch mosque attacks
Mosque attack survivors tell remembrance service they're rising up despite life-changing injuries

Several hundred people, including victims' families and survivors, gathered to remember those who died.

Christchurch mosque attack survivor being poisoned by bullet fragments in his leg

Speaking for Muslim youth, Maha Elmadani said lives were risked so our nation could learn from the mistakes of our past.

"I wish for a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa where our young generation and all those who follow can be proud of their identities and live freely from discrimination or ignorance,” Elmadani said.

The service was meant to go ahead last year, but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Religion
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
19:39
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
2
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says she would be 'heartbroken' by rift between her sons
3
Good Sorts: Hamilton man thanks those who saved his baby daughter's life in creative way
4
Six60 to headline Eden Park's first ever concert
5
Australia looks to Singapore for travel bubble after trans-Tasman stalemate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police and protestors clash at London vigil for slain woman Sarah Everard
02:10

Research continues into psychological effects on Christchurch mosque attack survivors
02:09

Refugee advocates says Government forgetting humanitarian obligations around border exemptions

What near-death experiences reveal about life and beyond