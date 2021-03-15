Christchurch terrorist attack: On this day two years ago, the world mourned with New Zealand

The world peace bell will ring today to mark two years since the Christchurch terrorist attack.
On March 15, 2019, 51 worshipers were killed during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques.
A ceremony will be held this afternoon at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, after a national remembrance service took place on Saturday.
Several hundred people, including victims' families and survivors, gathered to remember those who died.
Speaking for Muslim youth, Maha Elmadani said lives were risked so our nation could learn from the mistakes of our past.
"I wish for a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa where our young generation and all those who follow can be proud of their identities and live freely from discrimination or ignorance,” Elmadani said.
The service was meant to go ahead last year, but was cancelled due to Covid-19.