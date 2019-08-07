Christchurch teenager arrested following series of robberies in last 24 hours

A teenage woman has been arrested this afternoon after a spate of robberies in Christchurch in the past 24 hours.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said the 19-year-old is believed to be responsible for four robberies at retail premises across the city.

The first allegedly occurred on Bealey Avenue just before 7pm last night while a further three allegedly happened today on Ilam Road, Hills Road and Worcester Street.

The spokesperson said nobody was injured as a result of these incidents however cash and tobacco products were allegedly stolen.