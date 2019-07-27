Christchurch superhome tour aims to showcase healthier way of living

A Christchurch architect hopes a tour of healthy houses this weekend will be a wake-up call for less fortunate homeowners.

The Superhomes tour starts today and runs through tomorrow, and features nine homes of differing size and cost.

All homes are built or renovated to a higher standard than required by the Building Act, and are healthier and more thermally efficient than the average New Zealand home.

Architect and organiser Bob Burnett said half of the homes in New Zealand had visible mould which risks the health of occupants.

"In New Zealand half the homes have visible mould in them; they're too cold, they're too damp, they're difficult to heat and it's affecting people's health."

Mr Burnett said his family encountered this on moving into a substandard rental after the Christchurch earthquakes.