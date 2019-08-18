Christchurch students team up to 'walk the talk' on climate change

Christchurch High School students have teamed up to give back to the environment, following their climate change protest in May.
The students planted 500 native plants alongside the Christchurch’s Styx river and student leader Ciara Foley says it’s to show they are 'walking the talk'.
Ms Foley organised the event, as well as the city’s student strike for climate change earlier this year.
"It can be very tiring waiting for the Government to change and do something, but we’ve got to keep the pressure up," she says.