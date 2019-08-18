TODAY |

Christchurch students team up to 'walk the talk' on climate change

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Environment
Climate Change

Christchurch High School students have teamed up to give back to the environment, following their climate change protest in May.

The students planted 500 native plants alongside the Christchurch’s Styx river and student leader Ciara Foley says it’s to show they are 'walking the talk'.

Ms Foley organised the event, as well as the city’s student strike for climate change earlier this year.

"It can be very tiring waiting for the Government to change and do something, but we’ve got to keep the pressure up," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christchurch High School students have teamed up to give back to the environment, following the climate change protest in May. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Environment
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
3
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
4
The Warriors were put to the sword by the Roosters at the SCG.
Warriors' finals bid ends with hammering at the hands of the Roosters
5
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Mo'unga will be "sore for a couple of weeks".
Injury update: Richie Mo'unga's shoulder injury 'not long term' but Josh Ioane could cover for Tonga Test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car generic.

Police appeal for information after Queenstown stabbing that left a man in critical condition
A storm severely damaged parts of the track in Aoraki-Mt Cook National Park in March.

Mt Cook sees it's second avalanche in two weeks with one person injured
Emergency services assist passengers after reports of smoke inside the plane

Napier-bound plane grounded after report of smoke in cockpit at Auckland Airport

Man sought by police in relation to stabbing in Christchurch service station