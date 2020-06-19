TODAY |

Christchurch students have experienced 'probably more trauma' in life than most adults - principal

Teachers and principals across the country are seeing high anxiety levels among students since they returned to the classroom one month ago.

Linwood Avenue School's Blair Dravitski told Breakfast students are returning to class with high anxiety.

Christchurch's Linwood Avenue School principal Blair Dravitski said the Covid-19 pandemic is just the latest in a long list of obstacles the city has faced over the past few years.

"Basically, if you're Year 6, you've had probably more trauma in your life than most people have their entire life, which is just unbelievable," Mr Dravitski said.

Staff at the school are currently engaging with outside agencies for children in need of additional support.

"We work pretty closely with our social worker in school, we work closely with Oranga Tamariki and other agencies as well."

