Christchurch social enterprise enriching young people's lives through urban farming in need of help

Post-earthquake social enterprise Cultivate Christchurch gives many people a helping hand. But, they’re now needing a helping hand themselves. 

They grow organic produce on urban farms in the Red Zone, which are then delivered on electric bikes to restaurants across the city. From those same eateries, Cultivate Christchurch then collects their green waste to make more soil to grow more vegetables.

Cultivate Christchurch also enriches the lives of young people by offering internships and teaching them life skills. Interns are referred to the organisation through the Ministry of Social Development. 

“We train them here over a 20-week period for 30 hours a week and they are supported to transition into employment or training,” managing director Fiona Stewart said. 

Intern Josh told Seven Sharp gardening under the sun had been “really good” for his mental health. 

“Through Covid, I was kind of sitting at home not really knowing what I was doing with my life … that's when I thought about horticulture and gardening,” he said. 

But, the organisation is surviving hand-to-mouth.

“Being a social enterprise - it is hard to secure funding. I think that’s part of the reason we’ve had a lot of ‘nos’ from our applications recently,” Stewart said. 

Cantabrians are being urged to show their support by buying produce or becoming a corporate partner.

