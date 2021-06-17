Christchurch shopping centre employee dies after being hit by SUV as he cleaned drains in carpark

Todd says investigations are underway, but it appears it was an accident at this stage.



"Obviously a very tragic incident for all those concerned. The driver's obviously very tragically taken it quite badly, as you'd expect, so we're just working with the driver as well," he said.



"Condolences go with the family concerned. We're working that through with the wider family at the moment and it's obviously been a tragic incident for them as well, but also the employer and the person's work colleagues and the environment will be tragically affected so sympathies go with them."