Christchurch shopping centre employee dies after being hit by SUV as he cleaned drains in carpark

A Christchurch shopping centre employee has died after being struck by a vehicle as he was cleaning drains in the Bush Inn Centre carpark this afternoon.
Police say the accident happened at the Bush Inn Centre in Riccarton around 2.40pm.
The victim, a 57-year-old man, had been cleaning when an SUV came around the corner and struck him, Superintendent Lane Todd said.
The person was reportedly stuck under the vehicle and had to be freed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
Todd says investigations are underway, but it appears it was an accident at this stage.
"Obviously a very tragic incident for all those concerned. The driver's obviously very tragically taken it quite badly, as you'd expect, so we're just working with the driver as well," he said.
"Condolences go with the family concerned. We're working that through with the wider family at the moment and it's obviously been a tragic incident for them as well, but also the employer and the person's work colleagues and the environment will be tragically affected so sympathies go with them."
WorkSafe has been advised and the incident will be referred to the Coroner.