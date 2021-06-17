TODAY |

Christchurch shopping centre employee dies after being hit by car as he cleaned drains in carpark

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch shopping centre employee has died after being struck by a car as he was cleaning drains in the Bush Inn Centre carpark this afternoon.

Police say the accident happened at the Bush Inn Centre in Riccarton around 2.40pm.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, had been cleaning when a vehicle came around the corner and struck him, Superintendent Lane Todd said.

The person was reportedly stuck under the vehicle and had to be freed by Fire and Emergency NZ.

Superintendent Todd says investigations are underway, but it appears it was an accident at this stage.

WorkSafe has been advised.

